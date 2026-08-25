Simone Cinquegrano News: Five crosses in debut

Cinquegrano generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Atalanta.

Cinquegrano opened up the 2026-27 season starting at right back, making his club debut for Sassuolo. He played well on both ends of the pitch, notably recording a team-high five crosses and creating one chance on the attack. He was strong defensively too, recording seven clearances, one interception, one tackle and one blocked shot across his full 90 minutes of action.