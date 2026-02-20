Simone Scuffet Injury: Will miss more time
Scuffet will skip a couple more games because of a first-grade strain, Sesta Porta relayed.
Scuffet will be unavailable for further matches on top of the recent Milan one because of a muscular injury. Adrian Semper (knee) is expected to be back beforehand, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be good to go for the upcoming Fiorentina game. Otherwise, Nicolas will fill in again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now