Simone Scuffet News: Key saves to maintain draw

Scuffet registered three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Bologna.

Scuffet made three crucial saves, including a late diving stop to deny Emil Holm's header late in the game and secure the draw. Filling in for Alex Meret, who was sidelined by illness, the goalie demonstrated composure in his debut league appearance for Napoli. Although he allowed one goal, the goalkeeper played a pivotal role in ensuring Napoli left with a point.