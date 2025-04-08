Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Simone Scuffet headshot

Simone Scuffet News: Key saves to maintain draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Scuffet registered three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Bologna.

Scuffet made three crucial saves, including a late diving stop to deny Emil Holm's header late in the game and secure the draw. Filling in for Alex Meret, who was sidelined by illness, the goalie demonstrated composure in his debut league appearance for Napoli. Although he allowed one goal, the goalkeeper played a pivotal role in ensuring Napoli left with a point.

Simone Scuffet
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now