Sinaly Diomande Injury: Available for Bremen friendly

Diomande (shoulder) has been named in Auxerre's squad for the final preseason match against Bremen, a positive development ahead of the league opener against Lens, the club announced.

Diomande had been working through a recovery timeline of one to two weeks for a shoulder injury, and his inclusion here suggests that process is on track. He made 24 Ligue 1 appearances last season, contributing two goals and two assists across 2,134 minutes, and has been a regular starter in central defense since joining from Lyon, with Francisco Sierralta the likely option to see more time if he were to miss the opener. Diomande is expected to continue building toward full match involvement as preseason wraps up.