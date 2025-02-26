Sinaly Diomande Injury: Back in training Wednesday
Diomande (undisclosed) was spotted in training Wednesday, suggesting he could be available for Sunday's match against Strasbourg, the club announced.
Diomande missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury but returned to training Wednesday, indicating he may be available for Sunday's match against Strasbourg. The defender has started 14 of 15 appearances this season and could reclaim his spot in the lineup if fully fit.
