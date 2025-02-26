Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sinaly Diomande headshot

Sinaly Diomande Injury: Back in training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Diomande (undisclosed) was spotted in training Wednesday, suggesting he could be available for Sunday's match against Strasbourg, the club announced.

Diomande missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury but returned to training Wednesday, indicating he may be available for Sunday's match against Strasbourg. The defender has started 14 of 15 appearances this season and could reclaim his spot in the lineup if fully fit.

Sinaly Diomande
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now