Sinaly Diomande Injury: Likely for Sunday

Diomande (undisclosed) has been training normally this week and should be available for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference. "The group will be complete because I think Sinaly will be operational."

Diomande missed the last two games but has trained normally all week and should return Sunday. He could reclaim his starting spot against Strasbourg since he has been on the bench only once in 15 appearances this season.