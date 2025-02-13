Sinaly Diomande Injury: Won't face Brest

Diomande is out for Friday's match against Brest due to an undisclosed injury, according to manager Christophe Pelissier. "Sinaly is out, he was injured at the end of the match against Toulouse."

Diomande will be sidelined Friday, with the defender set to miss out due to an undisclosed injury. Unfortunately for the club, this means they will be without a regular starter, starting in 14 of his 15 appearances this season. Clement Akpa will likely return to the starting XI while Diomande is out.