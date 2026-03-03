Sinaly Diomande News: Grabs assist in draw
Diomande had one assist, created two chances and won both of his tackles in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Lorient.
What a performance from Diomande. To go along with his assist, two tackles and two created chances the defender also chipped in with two interceptions, six clearances and one block. Diomande will look to follow up this monster showing on Sunday versus Strasbourg.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sinaly Diomande See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sinaly Diomande See More