Sinaly Diomande headshot

Sinaly Diomande News: Grabs assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Diomande had one assist, created two chances and won both of his tackles in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Lorient.

What a performance from Diomande. To go along with his assist, two tackles and two created chances the defender also chipped in with two interceptions, six clearances and one block. Diomande will look to follow up this monster showing on Sunday versus Strasbourg.

Sinaly Diomande
AJ Auxerre
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sinaly Diomande See More
