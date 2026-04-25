Sinaly Diomande headshot

Sinaly Diomande News: Logs goal, assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Diomande scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Lyon.

The defender had a strong effort with a goal and assist to try to will Auxerre late in this match but could not get over the line for a crucial point. He should continue having success against Angers, a team which has allowed 43 goals through 31 Ligue 1 games.

Sinaly Diomande
AJ Auxerre
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