Sinaly Diomande News: Logs goal, assist
Diomande scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Lyon.
The defender had a strong effort with a goal and assist to try to will Auxerre late in this match but could not get over the line for a crucial point. He should continue having success against Angers, a team which has allowed 43 goals through 31 Ligue 1 games.
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