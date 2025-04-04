Sirlord Conteh Injury: Dealt illness

Conteh is questionable for Saturday's match against Leverkusen due to an illness, according to his club.

Conteh looks to be on the outside looking in for Saturday, as he is currently fighting an illness. This will leave him as a late call to face Leverkusen, probably facing a fitness test ahead of the contest. The forward will hope to be fit, as he could see a staring spot if healthy enough after Budu Zivzivadze was announced out with an undisclosed injury.