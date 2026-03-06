Sirlord Conteh Injury: Should be an option Saturday
Conteh (knee) should be an option for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to coach Frank Schmidt.
Conteh had his workload managed this week while dealing with knee issues but he is still expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim. The forward will likely be a late fitness call heading into the match. If he gets the green light, he should return to his usual role off the bench.
