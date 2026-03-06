Sirlord Conteh headshot

Sirlord Conteh Injury: Should be an option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Conteh (knee) should be an option for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to coach Frank Schmidt.

Conteh had his workload managed this week while dealing with knee issues but he is still expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim. The forward will likely be a late fitness call heading into the match. If he gets the green light, he should return to his usual role off the bench.

Sirlord Conteh
FC Heidenheim
