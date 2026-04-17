Sirlord Conteh Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Conteh (knee) underwent surgery on Wednesday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Sissi had surgery on Wednesday on his knee and is ruled out for the season."

Conteh had already been sidelined after his previously operated knee flared up again during a substitute appearance against Leverkusen, and the surgical intervention brings a definitive end to what has been a frustrating campaign for the winger. He ends the season with two goals and one assist across 15 appearances, having been a key attacking option off the bench for Heidenheim in their fight to survive in the Bundesliga. The focus will now shift entirely to his rehabilitation ahead of next season.