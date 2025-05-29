Sirlord Conteh News: Limited off bench
Conteh scored once and assisted once in 29 appearances (four starts) in the Bundesliga.
Conteh struggled for impact with Heidenheim. He was originally intended to compete for starting minutes, but he was frequently a passenger during his limited chances on the pitch. With Paul Wanner's loan spell ending there could be more chances in the attack, but it would take injuries throughout the club to bring Conteh into a big role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now