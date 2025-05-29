Fantasy Soccer
Sirlord Conteh headshot

Sirlord Conteh News: Limited off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Conteh scored once and assisted once in 29 appearances (four starts) in the Bundesliga.

Conteh struggled for impact with Heidenheim. He was originally intended to compete for starting minutes, but he was frequently a passenger during his limited chances on the pitch. With Paul Wanner's loan spell ending there could be more chances in the attack, but it would take injuries throughout the club to bring Conteh into a big role.

Sirlord Conteh
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
