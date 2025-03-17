Sirlord Conteh News: Makes use of limited time

Conteh scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win against Holstein Kiel.

Conteh only got a minute of regulation time, but he benefited from extra time long enough for him to get a third goal for Heidenheim on Sunday. Perhaps his latest appearance grants him better opportunities moving forward, as he has irregularly logged starts in 2025. Across the calendar year, Conteh has four shots (three on goal) and five chances created.