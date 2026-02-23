Sirlord Conteh News: Scores Sunday

Conteh scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-3 draw against VfB Stuttgart.

Conteh scored once during Sunday's draw, making the most of his only shot and finding the back of the net. The striker didn't have many chances on the ball, but he was excellent when he got the chance to go forward. Conteh has some defensively poor opponents in the coming weeks to try and build on this from.