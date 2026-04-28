Snyder Brunell News: Assists in 2-1 win
Brunell assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against FC Dallas.
Brunell assisted Jordan Morris to help Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 win over FC Dallas. The youngster has now started three games in a row to bring him to four starts for the season. This assist came from his only chance created in the game and his second chance created this season.
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