Snyder Brunell headshot

Snyder Brunell News: Records two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Brunell registered two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over St. Louis City SC.

Brunell started a second match in a row Saturday and played the full 90, recording two shots and a chance created from the right flank. He has now started in three of his seven appearances this season, starting between the defensive and attacking midfield, although he remains with no goal contribution.

Snyder Brunell
Seattle Sounders FC
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