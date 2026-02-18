Sofiane Boufal News: Assist in second straight

Boufal had one assist, created one chance and won one tackle in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Toulouse.

Boufal has spent most of the year coming off the bench for le Havre and his production reflected that. In his first six appearances this year, Boufal came off the bench six times and only totaled one goal contribution. He has started the last three games and recorded two goal contributions in that time. Boufal next chance to prove he should stay in the starting lineup will come Sunday versus Nantes.