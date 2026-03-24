Sofiane Boufal News: Assists in loss

Boufal assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Paris FC.

Boufal was central to his side's attacking play, topping the team with three chances created and adding two shots. The forward made his eighth consecutive start and has now registered his third assist of the season, with nine shots and 17 chances created across that run including at least two chances in each of his previous four games.