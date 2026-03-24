Sofiane Boufal News: Assists in loss
Boufal assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Paris FC.
Boufal was central to his side's attacking play, topping the team with three chances created and adding two shots. The forward made his eighth consecutive start and has now registered his third assist of the season, with nine shots and 17 chances created across that run including at least two chances in each of his previous four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofiane Boufal See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. MoroccoDecember 13, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Semi-Final TargetsDecember 12, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. MoroccoDecember 5, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6December 5, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 1November 30, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofiane Boufal See More