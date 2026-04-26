Sofiane Boufal News: Dealing with issue

Boufal (undisclosed) was forced to withdraw during the warmup ahead of Sunday's clash against Metz and dropped to the bench, according to L'Equipe.

Boufal had been named in the starting XI before leaving the pitch accompanied by a physio during the warmup and not returning, with no official details provided on the nature of the issue. His presence on the bench and late camero suggests the problem is not considered serious, but his availability for Sunday's upcoming clash against Lille will depend on how he responds in the coming days.