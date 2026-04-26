Sofiane Boufal headshot

Sofiane Boufal News: Dealing with issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Boufal (undisclosed) was forced to withdraw during the warmup ahead of Sunday's clash against Metz and dropped to the bench, according to L'Equipe.

Boufal had been named in the starting XI before leaving the pitch accompanied by a physio during the warmup and not returning, with no official details provided on the nature of the issue. His presence on the bench and late camero suggests the problem is not considered serious, but his availability for Sunday's upcoming clash against Lille will depend on how he responds in the coming days.

Sofiane Boufal
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofiane Boufal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofiane Boufal See More
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
Author Image
Dane Shinault
December 13, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Semi-Final Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Semi-Final Targets
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 12, 2022
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. Morocco
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. Morocco
Author Image
Ian Faletti
December 5, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6
Author Image
Jack Burkart
December 5, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 1
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 1
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 30, 2022