Sofiane Boufal News: Dealing with issue
Boufal (undisclosed) was forced to withdraw during the warmup ahead of Sunday's clash against Metz and dropped to the bench, according to L'Equipe.
Boufal had been named in the starting XI before leaving the pitch accompanied by a physio during the warmup and not returning, with no official details provided on the nature of the issue. His presence on the bench and late camero suggests the problem is not considered serious, but his availability for Sunday's upcoming clash against Lille will depend on how he responds in the coming days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofiane Boufal See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. MoroccoDecember 13, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Semi-Final TargetsDecember 12, 2022
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. MoroccoDecember 5, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6December 5, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 1November 30, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofiane Boufal See More