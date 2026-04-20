Sofiane Boufal headshot

Sofiane Boufal News: First goal for Le Havre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Boufal scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Angers.

Boufal returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous outing and made an immediate impact in attack against his former team, sharing the lead in chances created alongside teammate Yanis Zouaoui with three, while also converting his only shot to score his first goal for Le Havre since joining in January. Across 10 starts for the club, the forward has been a consistent creative outlet, generating 21 chances with at least one in every game, and has registered three assists during that time.

Sofiane Boufal
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofiane Boufal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofiane Boufal See More
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
Author Image
Dane Shinault
December 13, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Semi-Final Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Semi-Final Targets
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 12, 2022
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. Morocco
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. Morocco
Author Image
Ian Faletti
December 5, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6
Author Image
Jack Burkart
December 5, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 1
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 1
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 30, 2022