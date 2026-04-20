Sofiane Boufal News: First goal for Le Havre
Boufal scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Angers.
Boufal returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous outing and made an immediate impact in attack against his former team, sharing the lead in chances created alongside teammate Yanis Zouaoui with three, while also converting his only shot to score his first goal for Le Havre since joining in January. Across 10 starts for the club, the forward has been a consistent creative outlet, generating 21 chances with at least one in every game, and has registered three assists during that time.
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