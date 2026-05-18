Sofiane Boufal headshot

Sofiane Boufal News: Logs assist in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Boufal delivered an assist, had three shots (one on target), created three chances, made four tackles (all won) and drew two fouls during Sunday's 2-0 win over Lorient.

Boufal was decisive for his team in this must-win match as he manufactured the play that led to his team's first goal and then assist the second with a brilliant through pass just after the hour mark. With one goal and four assists over 17 appearances since joining Le Havre during the winter transfer window, the playmaker was key for them to avoid relegation and could do even better fantasy-wise next term after he's fully settled and with a full preseason alongside his teammates.

Sofiane Boufal
Le Havre
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