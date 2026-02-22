Sofiane Boufal News: Poor showing in loss
Boufal registered five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Nantes.
Boufal had only one accurate cross, which was a theme for Le Havre in the 2-0 loss. The attacker will have to improve on this mark if the side want to stay in the match against PSG, which has only conceded 19 goals this season.
