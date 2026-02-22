Sofiane Boufal headshot

Sofiane Boufal News: Poor showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Boufal registered five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Nantes.

Boufal had only one accurate cross, which was a theme for Le Havre in the 2-0 loss. The attacker will have to improve on this mark if the side want to stay in the match against PSG, which has only conceded 19 goals this season.

Sofiane Boufal
Le Havre
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofiane Boufal
