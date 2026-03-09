Sofiane Boufal News: Records seven crosses
Boufal had two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Brest.
For just the second time this season, Boufal attempted more than five crosses in a single game. In each of his last seven appearances, he logged at least one accurate cross. The seven-game span also saw Boufal record two assists on 13 chances created.
