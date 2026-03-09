Sofiane Boufal headshot

Sofiane Boufal News: Records seven crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Boufal had two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Brest.

For just the second time this season, Boufal attempted more than five crosses in a single game. In each of his last seven appearances, he logged at least one accurate cross. The seven-game span also saw Boufal record two assists on 13 chances created.

Sofiane Boufal
Le Havre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofiane Boufal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofiane Boufal See More
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for France vs. Morocco
Author Image
Dane Shinault
December 13, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Semi-Final Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: World Cup Semi-Final Targets
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
December 12, 2022
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. Morocco
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Spain vs. Morocco
Author Image
Ian Faletti
December 5, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Dec. 6
Author Image
Jack Burkart
December 5, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 1
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Thursday, Nov. 1
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 30, 2022