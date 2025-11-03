Diop came off the bench on Saturday to bring creativity in the frontline as he couldn't start the game after suffering from illness. The playmaker played through it but was replaced late in the game due to a hamstring issue. Diop will be assessed in the coming days to know the extent of that issue and if he has to miss some time to recover. If the issue proves significant, it would be a blow for the Aiglons given his importance within the team since mid-September. Isak Jansson would see increased playing time if he has to be sidelined.