Sofiane Diop Injury: Training with team

Diop was sidelined on Friday due to undisclosed reasons that turned out to be minor, as he returned to full team training on Tuesday morning. He is expected to be available for Saturday's match against Strasbourg. His return is not expected to affect the starting XI since he has been used primarily as a bench option lately.