Sofiane Diop News: Highest scoring league campaign

Diop recorded four shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Metz.

Diop ended the season with a strong performance, attempting four shots and continuing to showcase the attacking qualities he has brought from midfield throughout the campaign. He finished the season with eight goals and two assists from 54 shots and 35 chances created across 33 matches, marking the highest league goal tally of his career. The midfielder's creativity and willingness to attack made this a very successful season on a personal level. Diop has also been called up to Morocco's preliminary World Cup squad, giving him an exciting summer ahead following his impressive campaign.