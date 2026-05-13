Sofiane Diop News: Scores opener at Auxerre
Diop scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against AJ Auxerre.
Diop scored the opener in the ninth minute with his eighth goal in the season, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The midfielder logged the second-most shots and chances created for Nice during the match. That was his 27th start in 37 appearances.
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