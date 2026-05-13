Sofiane Diop headshot

Sofiane Diop News: Scores opener at Auxerre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Diop scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against AJ Auxerre.

Diop scored the opener in the ninth minute with his eighth goal in the season, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The midfielder logged the second-most shots and chances created for Nice during the match. That was his 27th start in 37 appearances.

Sofiane Diop
Nice
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