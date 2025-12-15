Amrabat was called by Morocco for the AFCON and will miss all the games until at least the clash against Oviedo on Jan. 11, although he could miss more games if Morocco perform well in the competition. The midfielder has been a regular starter for Betis this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Marc Roca likely taking a larger role in the heart of the game while he is out. Amrabat has been dealing with a foot injury that shouldn't rule him out for the AFCON, although his situation has to be monitored.