Sofyan Amrabat Injury: Returns to progressive training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Amrabat (foot) was spotted back in progressive training and could rejoin team training next week, according to Mateo Gonzalez from ABC Sevilla.

Amrabat has been out of action since late November after a foot injury that ultimately led to surgery in late January. The good news is that the midfielder is back on the grass, ramping up through progressive training, and if he clears the next few hurdles, he could be back in full team sessions as early as next week. His absence has been a real hit for Real Betis, considering he was a locked-in starter and a key piece in the engine room before the setback. With the Moroccan sidelined, adjustments have been mandatory in the starting XI, opening the door for Marc Roca and more recently Alvaro Fidalgo to log heavier minutes and step into bigger roles.

