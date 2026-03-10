Sofyan Amrabat Injury: Spotted in team training

Amrabat (foot) was spotted training normally with the team Tuesday ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Panathinaikos, according to Zona Mixta.

Amrabat looks close to making his return from the foot injury that has kept him sidelined since late November after getting back into team training Tuesday and coming through the session without any setbacks just two days ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Panathinaikos. It remains to be seen whether the Moroccan midfielder will be ready to feature in that matchup, but all signs point toward a return in the near future as he pushes toward a spot in the matchday squad. Amrabat had been a regular starter for Real Betis before the injury and should be in line to regain that role once he is fully back up to speed.