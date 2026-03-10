Sofyan Amrabat headshot

Sofyan Amrabat Injury: Spotted in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Amrabat (foot) was spotted training normally with the team Tuesday ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Panathinaikos, according to Zona Mixta.

Amrabat looks close to making his return from the foot injury that has kept him sidelined since late November after getting back into team training Tuesday and coming through the session without any setbacks just two days ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Panathinaikos. It remains to be seen whether the Moroccan midfielder will be ready to feature in that matchup, but all signs point toward a return in the near future as he pushes toward a spot in the matchday squad. Amrabat had been a regular starter for Real Betis before the injury and should be in line to regain that role once he is fully back up to speed.

Sofyan Amrabat
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofyan Amrabat See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sofyan Amrabat See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 15, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 14, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 27, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 27, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 19
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 23, 2023