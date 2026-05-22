Sofyan Amrabat headshot

Sofyan Amrabat Injury: Won't play season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Amrabat (undisclosed) will not be available for Saturday's season finale against Levante, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini, per Zona Mixta. "Amrabat and Altimira are ruled out for tomorrow."

Amrabat ends what has been a difficult season plagued by injuries with one goal, 30 tackles, 14 interceptions and 20 clearances across 23 appearances (19 starts) in all competitions for Betis, having been unable to establish the consistent run of form that his talent warrants. The Moroccan midfielder will now focus on being fully fit for the World Cup as he could be called by Morocco.

Sofyan Amrabat
Betis
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