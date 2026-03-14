Sofyan Amrabat headshot

Sofyan Amrabat News: Available against Celta Vigo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Amrabat (foot) resumed team training this week and will be an option for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo, according to Zona Mixta.

Amrabat trained fully this week with no restrictions and will be available for Sundays clash against the Celeste. This is huge news for Real Betis since he had been a regular starter before the setback and his return adds an important boost to the midfield. Amrabat will likely work his way back to full match fitness off the bench before regaining his starting role during the final stretch of the season.

Sofyan Amrabat
Betis
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