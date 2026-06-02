Sofyan Amrabat News: Logs 81 minutes in friendly

Amrabat (undisclosed) started and created one scoring chance over 81 minutes for Morocco during Tuesday's friendly win over Madagascar.

Amrabat has recovered from the problem that forced him to miss the final La Liga match of the season, and his availability is a massive boost to his nation's midfield. He'll contend with both Neil El Aynaoui and Ayyoub Bouaddi for one of the holding midfield spots, with the Betis man capable of contributing heavily in terms of defense and possession and only occasionally generating offensive play.