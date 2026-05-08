Solomon March headshot

Solomon March Injury: Back available for Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

March (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's clash against Wolves, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus.

March had been sidelined with a minor muscular setback after only just returning from a long-term knee injury, making his return to contention a positive development despite having managed just four minutes of competitive action since his comeback. The club will ease him back carefully, but his availability gives the Seagulls another attacking option for the final stretch of the season.

Solomon March
Brighton & Hove Albion
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