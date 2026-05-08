Solomon March Injury: Back available for Wolves
March (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's clash against Wolves, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus.
March had been sidelined with a minor muscular setback after only just returning from a long-term knee injury, making his return to contention a positive development despite having managed just four minutes of competitive action since his comeback. The club will ease him back carefully, but his availability gives the Seagulls another attacking option for the final stretch of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW16147 days ago
-
Game Previews
Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW14157 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs. Brighton Hove & Albion Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW9196 days ago
-
Press Conferences
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes224 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes232 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More