Solomon March Injury: Could be an option
March (undisclosed) could be available for Wednesday's match against Aston Villa, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference. "He could be an option."
March seems to have recovered from an undisclosed injury and could be in the squad for Wednesday's match against Aston Villa, with his coach hopeful about his availability. However, he was a substitute in his last three appearances and will likely start on the bench again.
