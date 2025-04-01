Fantasy Soccer
Solomon March headshot

Solomon March Injury: Could be an option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

March (undisclosed) could be available for Wednesday's match against Aston Villa, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference. "He could be an option."

March seems to have recovered from an undisclosed injury and could be in the squad for Wednesday's match against Aston Villa, with his coach hopeful about his availability. However, he was a substitute in his last three appearances and will likely start on the bench again.

Solomon March
Brighton & Hove Albion
