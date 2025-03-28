Solomon March Injury: Could be available in FA Cup
March (undisclosed) could be available for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in a press conference, The Argus reports.
March could be available for action in Saturday's FA Cup game after recovering from an undisclosed injury, with his coach expressing hope about his presence. That said, he has been a bench option in his last three appearances and is likely to start on the bench for his return.
