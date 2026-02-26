Solomon March headshot

Solomon March Injury: Could make squad Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

March (knee) still need to build on hit fitness but could be back in the match squad for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to The Argus. "He needs game time to get back to his highest level but it is about timing."

March made the trip with the squad last week but didn't crack the final roster as he continues to ramp up his fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The attacking midfielder is progressing well in training and is trending toward a potential return to the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest if the staff feels he's ready to contribute off the bench. Once he's back at full speed, he's expected to slide back into a rotational role for the Seagulls.

Solomon March
Brighton & Hove Albion
