Solomon March Injury: Could return Saturday

March (knee) could return in Saturday's clash against Brentford, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to BBC Sussex Sport.

March got back to full team training this week and is now in the mix for Saturday's showdown against the Bees. The attacking midfielder is shaping up as a late fitness decision and could log his first minutes of the season if he gets the green light. He was mostly a depth piece off the bench for the Seagulls last year and is expected to slide back into a similar rotational role once he is fully up to speed.