Solomon March headshot

Solomon March Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

March (knee) could return in Saturday's clash against Brentford, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to BBC Sussex Sport.

March got back to full team training this week and is now in the mix for Saturday's showdown against the Bees. The attacking midfielder is shaping up as a late fitness decision and could log his first minutes of the season if he gets the green light. He was mostly a depth piece off the bench for the Seagulls last year and is expected to slide back into a similar rotational role once he is fully up to speed.

Solomon March
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW16
SOC
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
70 days ago
Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW14
SOC
Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW14
Author Image
Luke Atzert
80 days ago
Manchester United vs. Brighton Hove & Albion Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW9
SOC
Manchester United vs. Brighton Hove & Albion Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW9
Author Image
Luke Atzert
119 days ago
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
SOC
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
Rotowire Staff
147 days ago
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
SOC
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes
Rotowire Staff
155 days ago