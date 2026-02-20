Solomon March Injury: Could return Saturday
March (knee) could return in Saturday's clash against Brentford, coach Fabian Hurzeler said in the press conference, according to BBC Sussex Sport.
March got back to full team training this week and is now in the mix for Saturday's showdown against the Bees. The attacking midfielder is shaping up as a late fitness decision and could log his first minutes of the season if he gets the green light. He was mostly a depth piece off the bench for the Seagulls last year and is expected to slide back into a similar rotational role once he is fully up to speed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW1670 days ago
-
Game Previews
Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW1480 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs. Brighton Hove & Albion Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW9119 days ago
-
Press Conferences
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes147 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes155 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More