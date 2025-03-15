Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Solomon March headshot

Solomon March Injury: Out with small injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

March missed Saturday's match against Manchester City due to a small injury, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Ben Burrows of The Athletic.

March was sidelined but looks likely to return next match, as his issues were deemed minor and he is expected to return after the international break. He will only see a bench spot once fit, appearing off the bench in all six appearances this campaign.

Solomon March
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now