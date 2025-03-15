Solomon March Injury: Out with small injury
March missed Saturday's match against Manchester City due to a small injury, according to manager Fabian Hurzeler, per Ben Burrows of The Athletic.
March was sidelined but looks likely to return next match, as his issues were deemed minor and he is expected to return after the international break. He will only see a bench spot once fit, appearing off the bench in all six appearances this campaign.
