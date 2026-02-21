Solomon March Injury: Remains out Saturday
March (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Brentford.
March remains out for Saturday's showdown against the Bees despite returning to full team training this week. The attacking midfielder is not yet ready to make his season debut as the club manages his fitness carefully. Once fully fit, he is likely to return in a rotational role similar to last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW1671 days ago
-
Game Previews
Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW1481 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs. Brighton Hove & Albion Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW9120 days ago
-
Press Conferences
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes148 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes156 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More