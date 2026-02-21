Solomon March headshot

Solomon March Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

March (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Brentford.

March remains out for Saturday's showdown against the Bees despite returning to full team training this week. The attacking midfielder is not yet ready to make his season debut as the club manages his fitness carefully. Once fully fit, he is likely to return in a rotational role similar to last season.

Solomon March
Brighton & Hove Albion
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March
