Solomon March Injury: Still sidelined for time being
March (undisclosed) remains unavailable and is not yet ready to return, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per Chris Nightingale of Sky Sports.
March has been managing a minor muscular setback since being ruled out of the Tottenham fixture, and his continued absence is a frustrating development for a player who had only just returned from a long-term knee injury. Having managed just four minutes of competitive action since his comeback, the club is clearly prioritizing getting him fully right before reintegrating him into the squad for the final fixtures of Brighton's season.
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