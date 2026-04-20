Solomon March Injury: Suffers minor muscular setback

March (undisclosed) suffered a minor muscular setback in training that ruled him out of the squad for Saturday's clash against Tottenham and will also miss Tuesday's clash against Chelsea, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per Andy Naylor of The Athletic.

March returned from a long-term knee injury in early March, making this latest setback a frustrating development even if the nature of the issue appears minor. The attacking midfielder had just four minutes of action since his comeback, so his absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup, but the club will be keen to avoid any further complications as they look to ease him back properly before the end of the season. A return around early May is the current target for the Seagulls' forward.