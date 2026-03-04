Solomon March News: Misses due to muscle issue
March (muscular) missed Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal due to a minor issue but will be back available for the next game, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus. "He had a small issue, minor, so he will be back for the next game."
March picked up a minor muscle issue during his four-minute cameo in his return from injury against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but the attacking midfielder is expected to recover in time for the next game against Sunderland on March. 14. This is great news for the Seagulls, as he could provide a quality attacking spark off the bench if he remains fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW1683 days ago
-
Game Previews
Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW1493 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs. Brighton Hove & Albion Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW9132 days ago
-
Press Conferences
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes160 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes168 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More