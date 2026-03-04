Solomon March News: Misses due to muscle issue

March (muscular) missed Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal due to a minor issue but will be back available for the next game, according to coach Fabian Hurzeler, per The Argus. "He had a small issue, minor, so he will be back for the next game."

March picked up a minor muscle issue during his four-minute cameo in his return from injury against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but the attacking midfielder is expected to recover in time for the next game against Sunderland on March. 14. This is great news for the Seagulls, as he could provide a quality attacking spark off the bench if he remains fit.