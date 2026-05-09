Solomon March headshot

Solomon March News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

March (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Wolves.

March returned to contention after the minor muscular setback that had sidelined him shortly after his comeback from a long-term knee injury, with coach Fabian Hurzeler confirming his availability ahead of the weekend fixture. The winger has managed just four minutes of competitive action since his return, and the club opted to ease him back carefully with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup.

Solomon March
Brighton & Hove Albion
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