Solomon March News: On bench Saturday
March (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Wolves.
March returned to contention after the minor muscular setback that had sidelined him shortly after his comeback from a long-term knee injury, with coach Fabian Hurzeler confirming his availability ahead of the weekend fixture. The winger has managed just four minutes of competitive action since his return, and the club opted to ease him back carefully with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW16148 days ago
-
Game Previews
Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW14158 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs. Brighton Hove & Albion Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW9197 days ago
-
Press Conferences
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes225 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Press Conference Updates GW5: FPL Injury News & Manager Quotes233 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More