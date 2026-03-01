Solomon March News: Selected for bench
March (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest.
March is with his team as an option from the bench, a huge step for the attacker after not having played since last season due to his knee injury. He will now not only have to build up fitness but also a role in the squad, likely more of a depth pick to begin.
