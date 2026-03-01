Solomon March headshot

Solomon March News: Selected for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

March (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest.

March is with his team as an option from the bench, a huge step for the attacker after not having played since last season due to his knee injury. He will now not only have to build up fitness but also a role in the squad, likely more of a depth pick to begin.

Solomon March
Brighton & Hove Albion
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Solomon March See More
