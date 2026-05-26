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Solomon March News: Won't stay in Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

March has been confirmed to leave Brighton after the 2025/26 campaign, the club announced Tuesday.

March has reached the end of his contract with the club he played for during the last 13 years, having made 300 appearances for the squad. He made a big offensive impact at some point, but he most recently struggled with a series of injuries that limited his involvement and production. At 31 years old, he may still offer a reliable playmaking option for other teams if he manages to stay fit.

Solomon March
 Free Agent
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