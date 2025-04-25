Fantasy Soccer
Son Heung-Min Injury: Too short to face Liverpool

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Son (foot) is improving well but the game against Liverpool on Sunday comes too early for him, coach Ange Postecoglou said to Spurs Inside.

Son has been dealing with a recurrent foot injury and has progressed and improved well this week, but not enough to be ready for Sunday's game. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine if he can play against Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday. Until then, Mathys Tel is replacing him on the left wing.

Son Heung-Min
Tottenham Hotspur
