Son Heung-Min News: Assists in Sunday's win

Son assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Son helped Spurs earn its first Premier League win since Dec. 15 as he set up Pape Sarr's strike in the 87th minute Sunday. It marked his seventh assist of the season to go along with his six goals. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet -- just his second this season -- as he won one tackle and made three clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.