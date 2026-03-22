Son Heung-Min headshot

Son Heung-Min News: Fires four shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Son generated four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Austin FC.

Son had LAFC's best first-half look in the 24th minute when he jumped on a giveaway near Austin's goal, but Brendan Hines-Ike stepped in with a big block. He also came close to stealing it late, breaking free in the 86th minute before Austin recovered and shut him down right at the edge of the goalmouth. Even without getting on the scoresheet, his speed and direct style were at the heart of LAFC's most dangerous attacks. Son finished his outing with four shots (none on target) and one chance created, and he has now gone three straight games without a goal contribution.

Son Heung-Min
Los Angeles Football Club
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